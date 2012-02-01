(Adds shares, comments)
HELSINKI Feb 1 Top European security
software maker F-Secure Oyj missed fourth-quarter
profit forecasts and warned investments would continue to weigh
on earnings, sending its shares lower on Wednesday.
F-Secure forecast a 2012 operating profit margin of around
15 percent, below analysts' consensus estimate of 19 percent,
and said it would continue to prioritize growth over short-term
profitability, investing the bulk of earnings improvements back
into growth opportunities in its core business.
Fourth-quarter sales grew 16 percent from a year ago to 40
million euros ($52.4 million), beating all analysts' forecasts.
But operating profit climbed to 6.5 million, missing
analysts estimates which ranged from 7 million to 7.5 million.
"The strong revenue growth was driven by our well performing
operator business," Chief Executive Christian Fredrikson said,
adding sales at the firm's operator business grew 32 percent
from a year ago.
F-Secure makes more than half of its revenue from telecom
operators, which sell the firm's software to customers on a
service basis.
Shares in F-Secure were 1.9 percent lower at 2.03 euros by
0834 GMT.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki, Editing by Mark Potter)