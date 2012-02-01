HELSINKI Feb 1 Top European security
software maker F-Secure Oyj reported
higher-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter and forecast
for growth to continue, while investments would weigh on
profits.
F-Secure's sales grew 16 percent from a year ago to 40
million euros ($52.4 million), beating all analysts' forecasts,
while operating profit grew to 6.5 million, missing analysts
forecasts, which ranged from 7 million to 7.5 million.
F-Secure forecast for 2012 sales to rise around 10 percent
from a year ago, with operating profit margin at around 15
percent. Sales growth forecast was in line with expectations,
but market consensus stood for 19 percent profit margin.
F-Secure said it will continue to prioritize growth over
short term profitability and invest the majority of the improved
earnings back to growth opportunities in its core business.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki)