Oct 23 F-Secure Oyj :

* Q3 total revenue 37.9 million euros versus 38.3 million euros

* Q3 EBIT 6.9 million euros versus 8.4 million euros

* Says revises 2014 guidance

* Sees revenues to remain at a level of 2013

* Says profitability unchanged at around 15 pct of revenues excluding one-off costs

* Previous guidance: 2014 revenues to grow from 2013 with a stronger second half and profitability of around 15 pct of revenues excluding one-off costs