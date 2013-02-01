HELSINKI Feb 1 Finnish security software maker
F-Secure reported a 0.4 percent rise in quarterly
revenue, saying growing demand for anti-virus and other internet
security products made up for weakness in its new cloud services
business.
F-Secure forecast on Friday revenue would rise more than 5
percent in 2013 because of evolving internet threats such as
malware and targeted attacks on businesses and individual
computer users.
Fourth-quarter sales rose to 40.1 million euros ($54
million), in line with expectations in to a Reuters poll.
F-Secure's software is sold mainly through internet service
providers. While the company has also expanded into content
cloud services which allow users to store content online instead
of saving them on their own computer servers, this unit has been
hit by weaker corporate spending.
Faced with economic slowdown Europe, which accounted for
over 75 percent of revenue last year, F-Secure, which competes
with larger U.S. rivals Symantec and Intel's
McAfee, has been trying to cut costs.
Its quarterly operating profit, excluding one-off costs such
as those related to job cuts in France, rose to 7.4 million
euros from 6.5 million in the 2011 period.