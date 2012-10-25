HELSINKI Oct 25 Top European security software maker F-Secure Oyj reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit but said its fourth-quarter profits will be hit by charges related to job cuts in France.

F-Secure's third-quarter sales grew 7 percent from a year ago to 39.1 million euros ($50.7 million), in line with analysts' forecasts, while operating profit rose 25 percent to 8.6 million, beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll.

F-Secure said it sees 2012 annual sales growth of 5-10 percent and operating profit margin, excluding one-offs, around 15 percent. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)