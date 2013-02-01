HELSINKI Feb 1 European security software maker F-Secure Oyj reported a small rise in quarterly revenue as growing demand for anti-virus and other Internet security products made up for weakness in its new cloud services business.

F-Secure's fourth-quarter sales rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 40.1 million euros ($54.4 million), in line with market expectations according to a Reuters poll.

Its quarterly operating profit, excluding one-off costs such as those related to job cuts in France, rose to 7.4 million euros from 6.5 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)