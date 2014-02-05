HELSINKI Feb 5 Finnish anti-virus software maker F-Secure forecast sales to grow in 2014, saying revelations by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden were boosting interest in its data storage and protection software.

F-Secure's fourth-quarter revenue was flat from a year earlier at 40 million euros ($54 million) amid weak sales of personal computers, but it forecast revenue for the full-year 2014 to be higher than in 2013.

"After Snowden's revelations of NSA's surveillance program, people and corporations have become much more security and privacy sensitive," Chief Executive Christian Fredrikson said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)