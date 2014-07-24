July 24 F-Secure Oyj : * F-secure corporation - interim report January 1 - June 30, 2014 * Q2 revenue EUR 38.6 million versus EUR 38.4 million * Q2 operating profit EUR 5.0 million versus EUR 4.0 million * Says revenue is estimated to grow from 2013 with a stronger second half * Says profitability is estimated to be around 15% of revenues excluding