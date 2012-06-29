MOSCOW, June 29 Russia's state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK) plans to borrow 50-70 billion roubles ($1.5-$2.1 billion) by the end of 2012, the company's deputy head Andrei Kazachekov said on Friday.

Kazachenkov also said that the company, which operates the country's largest electricity transmission grid network, is in talks with state lender VEB about a 15 year, 100 billion rouble credit line.

FSK will consider placing Eurobonds in the third or the fourth quarter of this year, subject to market conditions, Kazachenkov added. ($1 = 33.1362 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)