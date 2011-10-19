* H1 profit 22.8 billion roubles, vs 17.8 bln poll

* Profit, EBITDA revenue all beat forecasts

* Shares down 1 percent (Adds company comment, share price)

MOSCOW, Oct 19 Russian grid firm FSK beat forecasts with an 81 percent rise in adjusted first-half profit driven by rising demand for electricity following the last financial crisis.

Profit rose to 22.8 billion roubles ($730 million), compared with a forecast for 17.8 billion in a Reuters poll and on revenue up 26 percent to 71.2 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 42 percent to 45.5 billion roubles, against a forecast of 42.75 billion.

Shares in FSK, almost entirely owned by the Russian government, were down 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, underperforming a flat broader market.

Analysts had said the results would be overshadowed by ongoing concerns about tariff rises ahead of next year's presidential elections.

"This has been a solid six months, as the group successfully delivered strong operational and financial performance and good progress in the execution of our significant investment programme," deputy chairman Andrey Kazachenkov said.

FSK (FEESq.L) is on a list of companies the government intends to sell stakes in as part of a multi-billion dollar fund-raising plan to shore up the budget deficit.

It completed a secondary listing of shares in London in March, when it did not raise capital. ($1 = 31.220 roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Alfred Kueppers and Dan Lalor)