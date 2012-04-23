* Profit up 37 pct at 38.24 bln roubles, vs poll 36.4 bln

* Rise based on higher tariffs, lower costs

* Shares down 3 percent (Adds Chairman comment, share price, detail)

MOSCOW, April 23 Russia's state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK), which operates the country's largest electricity transmission grid network, beat forecasts with a 37 percent rise in 2011 adjusted profit, helped by higher tariffs and lower running costs.

FSK said on Monday profit came in at 38.2 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) last year, compared with a forecast for 36.4 billion.

Chairman Oleg Budargin said the company had been investing in more reliable supply networks and new technologies, and that there would be more of the same in 2012.

"Looking ahead to 2012, we will continue to pursue large-scale innovation-based projects ... and to work hard on increasing operating efficiency, which we are hopeful will help to grow the value of the company," he said.

FSK has suffered alongside the rest of Russia's power sector as the government holds back tariff growth that the industry feels is necessary to boost investment and modernise the sector.

Transmission tariff growth helped FSK revenue rise 23 percent to 139.5 billion roubles last year, the company said. The government had planned to allow further increases before a u-turn ahead of this year's presidential election.

FSK shares were down 3 percent at 1115 GMT, in line with the wider Russian market. The company, 79.11 percent owned by the Russian government, is on the list of firms to be part-privatised in 2012 and 2013, and last year completed a technical listing of its secondary shares in London.

FSK said net debt soared to 85.2 billion roubles last year, compared to a surplus of cash in 2010, mainly due to a bond issue that raised 55 billion roubles for investment.

($1 = 29.4320 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and John Bowker; Editing by Mark Potter)