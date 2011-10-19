MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian grid firm FSK posted an 81 percent rise in first half net profit to 22.8 billion roubles ($730.3 million), ahead of analyst expectations, while EBITDA and revenue also beat forecasts.

The company, almost entirely owned by the Russian government, had been expected to report a profit of 17.8 billion roubles, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 42 percent to 45.5 billion roubles, against a forecast of 42.75 billion.

Revenue was up 26 percent at 71.2 billion roubles. ($1 = 31.220 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)