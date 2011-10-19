MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian grid firm FSK
posted an 81 percent rise in first half net profit to 22.8
billion roubles ($730.3 million), ahead of analyst expectations,
while EBITDA and revenue also beat forecasts.
The company, almost entirely owned by the Russian
government, had been expected to report a profit of 17.8 billion
roubles, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 42 percent to 45.5 billion roubles, against a
forecast of 42.75 billion.
Revenue was up 26 percent at 71.2 billion roubles.
($1 = 31.220 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting By John Bowker and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by
Alfred Kueppers)