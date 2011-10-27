MOSCOW Oct 27 Russian power grid giant FSK hopes to meet its ambitious investment plan next year regardless of state-imposed tariff caps by managing its operational and capital spending as well as its debt pile.

FSK, the world's largest publicly traded electricity transmission firm, this month reported better-than-expected first-half profit but analysts said the future was overshadowed by uncertainty over tariffs ahead of next year's presidential elections.

"Even if the tariff is cut next year, we will be able to keep investments and deliver financial performance through optimisation of capex and opex," Ernesto Ferlengi, FSK's new chairman told Reuters.

Russia's government has reversed a policy of higher tariff rises in the lead-up to the elections -- a move widely seen as sop to voters and unhelpful for companies budgeting for future growth.

Ferlengi, who is also the head of Italian oil firm ENI's Russian office, replaced energy minister Sergei Shmatko in July in a rare move by a state-controlled Russian company to appoint a foreigner as its chairman.

FSK (FEESq.L), Russia's natural monopoly in high-voltage electricity transmission and operating in 73 out of 83 Russian regions, is on a list of companies the government intends to sell stakes in as part of a multi-billion dollar fund-raising plan to reduce its budget deficit.

It completed a secondary listing of shares in London in March, when it did not raise capital.

READY FOR ANY SCENARIO

Ferlengi declined to comment on privatisation plans, saying it should be addressed by the government, and said he viewed his main task as raising the firm's profile among current and potential investors and suppliers as the bulk of equipment purchases come from abroad.

"We tell investors that we have cut non-tender purchases of equipment to 10 percent now from 40 percent four years ago," he said, adding that seeking cheaper supplies through tenders would allow it to cut expenses by a tenth or 13.8 billion roubles in the first nine months this year.

Open tenders are seen by the Russian government as one of the key measures to cut widespread corruption at state companies. For FSK investors, however, the main worry remains tariff caps in the power sector ahead of the presidential election next March.

FSK, which is 79.5 percent controlled by the state, plans to invest 952 billion roubles between 2010-2014, including 195 billion next year, as it needs to replace around half its transmission lines of over 120,000 km.

This year, FSK had to slash its core earnings forecast by around 14.3 percent after seeing tariff rises capped at 26.4 percent in April versus an expected rise of 32.9 percent and a leap of over 51 percent last year.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who will run for presidency next year, has ordered a freeze on most tariff increases in the first half of 2012 and there is still no certainty about the level of increases in the second half.

"Capex and Opex optimisations combined with a debt increase will make the firm ready for any scenarios with tariffs," said FSK's deputy head Andrei Kazachenkov.

FSK had a net debt of 32 billion roubles as of the end of June and in October it plans to raise another 10 billion through rouble bonds as a way to pay for investments. (Editing By John Bowker and Jane Merriman)