MOSCOW Oct 27 Russian power grid giant FSK
hopes to meet its ambitious investment plan next year
regardless of state-imposed tariff caps by managing its
operational and capital spending as well as its debt pile.
FSK, the world's largest publicly traded electricity
transmission firm, this month reported better-than-expected
first-half profit but analysts said the future
was overshadowed by uncertainty over tariffs ahead of next
year's presidential elections.
"Even if the tariff is cut next year, we will be able to
keep investments and deliver financial performance through
optimisation of capex and opex," Ernesto Ferlengi, FSK's new
chairman told Reuters.
Russia's government has reversed a policy of higher tariff
rises in the lead-up to the elections -- a move widely seen as
sop to voters and unhelpful for companies budgeting for future
growth.
Ferlengi, who is also the head of Italian oil firm ENI's
Russian office, replaced energy minister Sergei Shmatko
in July in a rare move by a state-controlled Russian company to
appoint a foreigner as its chairman.
FSK (FEESq.L), Russia's natural monopoly in high-voltage
electricity transmission and operating in 73 out of 83 Russian
regions, is on a list of companies the government intends to
sell stakes in as part of a multi-billion dollar fund-raising
plan to reduce its budget deficit.
It completed a secondary listing of shares in London in
March, when it did not raise capital.
READY FOR ANY SCENARIO
Ferlengi declined to comment on privatisation plans, saying
it should be addressed by the government, and said he viewed his
main task as raising the firm's profile among current and
potential investors and suppliers as the bulk of equipment
purchases come from abroad.
"We tell investors that we have cut non-tender purchases of
equipment to 10 percent now from 40 percent four years ago," he
said, adding that seeking cheaper supplies through tenders would
allow it to cut expenses by a tenth or 13.8 billion roubles in
the first nine months this year.
Open tenders are seen by the Russian government as one of
the key measures to cut widespread corruption at state
companies. For FSK investors, however, the main worry remains
tariff caps in the power sector ahead of the presidential
election next March.
FSK, which is 79.5 percent controlled by the state, plans to
invest 952 billion roubles between 2010-2014, including 195
billion next year, as it needs to replace around half its
transmission lines of over 120,000 km.
This year, FSK had to slash its core earnings forecast by
around 14.3 percent after seeing tariff rises capped at 26.4
percent in April versus an expected rise of 32.9 percent and a
leap of over 51 percent last year.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who will run for presidency
next year, has ordered a freeze on most tariff increases in the
first half of 2012 and there is still no certainty about the
level of increases in the second half.
"Capex and Opex optimisations combined with a debt increase
will make the firm ready for any scenarios with tariffs," said
FSK's deputy head Andrei Kazachenkov.
FSK had a net debt of 32 billion roubles as of the end of
June and in October it plans to raise another 10 billion through
rouble bonds as a way to pay for investments.
(Editing By John Bowker and Jane Merriman)