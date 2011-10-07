NEW YORK Oct 7 A former Raymond James (RJF.N) adviser team has left the independent broker-dealer arm to start its own full-service registered investment advisory after more than a decade with the company.

Jim Weil, one of four partners on the Chicago-based team, said on Friday that the increase in his group's fee-based business to more than 95 percent made his firm less reliant on Raymond James' services.

"We really spent some time analyzing the market place and determined that a move to the pure RIA world was just a better fit," he said.

Weil, along with partners Craig Richart, Jeff Toner and Steve Merdinger, have together run their firm, Financial Strategy Network LLC, since 1992. The group collectively manages $550 million in assets under management and had been registered with Raymond James for 12 years.

After leaving earlier this month to start their own RIA, the group chose Pershing Advisor Solutions as its custodian.

"We were impressed with their NetX360 technology platform and culturally, it's a better fit," Weil said.

He said Pershing's focus on servicing teams and larger groups rather than individual advisers was also a draw for his firm, which includes eight advisers. He said they considered Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade before deciding on Pershing.

The team brought over almost all their clients, Weil said.

New York-based recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf said that an increasing number of big asset adviser groups are going into the independent RIA channel.

"It's probably one of the fastest-growing segments of the financial services industry," he said. "All you have to do is look at Schwab, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade or Pershing -- one of those that handles the RIA for these brokers."

"With Pershing, they get all the services they need plus 100-percent payout," he said, rather than receiving only an 85-to-90 percent payout and having the obligation to pay additional monthly service fees.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau)