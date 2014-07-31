WASHINGTON, July 31 A U.S. regulatory panel tasked with policing the biggest risks to the financial system said on Thursday it plans to launch a "more focused analysis" of the asset management industry.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council also said that it agreed in a closed door meeting not to rescind "systemically important" designations for American International Group and GE Capital.

Both companies were dubbed as systemically important last year, a tag that carries more regulatory scrutiny and oversight by the Federal Reserve. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)