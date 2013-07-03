* Takes 6.05 pct stake in Arkema, 5.25 pct in SEB

PARIS, July 3 French investment fund Fonds Strategique de Participations (FSP) has taken stakes in chemicals group Arkema and home appliances maker SEB to help to support growth at the companies.

FSP said it has bought 6.05 percent of Arkema and 5.25 percent of SEB and will propose an independent member on the boards of both companies as part of the moves, which were carried out with the support of management.

The fund was set up in August by French insurers BNP Paribas Cardif, CNP Assurances, Credit Agricole Assurances and Sogecap to take long-term interests in French companies.

Its assets are managed by Groupe Edmond de Rothschild.

Arkema has a market value of about 4.5 billion euros ($5.9 billion), while SEB is worth about 3 billion euros.

"FSP's investment in SEB will further strengthen the stability of our core shareholder base," SEB Chief Executive Thierry de La Tour d`Artaise said in a statement.

"The fund's backing by strong financial partners also offers us a major advantage in driving our future growth."

Arkema also said that it welcomed the stake purchase as a sign of confidence in its long-term strategy.

FSP picked the two companies for its first major investments because of their management, robust models, strong governance and long-term growth prospects, the fund said in a statement.

The move also comes as European insurers and asset managers have been taking on more risk to boost investment returns by lending to big-ticket infrastructure projects, companies and property developers.

Shares in Arkema were 0.7 percent lower at 71.50 euros in early trading, with SEB down 0.4 percent at 61.10 euros. ($1 = 0.7672 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and David Goodman)