Nov 3 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum
Minerals said on Tuesday workers at its Cayeli
copper-zinc mine in Turkey are on strike since Oct. 30, after
the company failed to reach an agreement with the workers'
union.
The Cayeli mine is an underground copper and zinc operation
located on the Black Sea coast of northeastern Turkey.
First Quantum said activity at the mine will be limited to
environment and safety, mine dewatering and underground
rehabilitation and the company remained open to reaching an
agreement with the union.
