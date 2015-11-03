(Adds company's response, shares)

Nov 3 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals said on Tuesday workers at its Cayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey are on strike since Oct. 30, following a failure to reach an agreement over pay.

The dispute was over a three-year contract that is up for renewal, First Quantum President Clive Newall said in an e-mail to Reuters.

The Cayeli mine is an underground copper and zinc operation located on the Black Sea coast of northeastern Turkey.

First Quantum said activity at the mine will be limited to environment and safety, mine dewatering and underground rehabilitation and the company remained open to reaching an agreement with the union.

Vancouver-based First Quantum's shares were down 0.7 percent at C$7.18 in morning trading. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)