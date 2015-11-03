(Adds company's response, shares)
Nov 3 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum
Minerals said on Tuesday workers at its Cayeli
copper-zinc mine in Turkey are on strike since Oct. 30,
following a failure to reach an agreement over pay.
The dispute was over a three-year contract that is up for
renewal, First Quantum President Clive Newall said in an e-mail
to Reuters.
The Cayeli mine is an underground copper and zinc operation
located on the Black Sea coast of northeastern Turkey.
First Quantum said activity at the mine will be limited to
environment and safety, mine dewatering and underground
rehabilitation and the company remained open to reaching an
agreement with the union.
Vancouver-based First Quantum's shares were down 0.7 percent
at C$7.18 in morning trading.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)