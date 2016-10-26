LUSAKA Oct 26 Canada's First Quantum Minerals
expects Zambia to approve the creation of a new
industrial park it is spearheading near its Kalumbila mine in
the coming days, its local director in charge of government
affairs said on Wednesday.
John Gladston said the Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ)
in north-western Zambia would help attract foreign direct
investment and diversify the economy of Africa's second-biggest
copper producer.
Zambia's economy should grow by 3 percent this year, little
changed from 2015, while the fiscal deficit will widen due to
depressed metal prices, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on
Oct 20.
"We have waited for four years and we are now confident that
the government will finally take the appropriate action
...hopefully in the coming days," Gladston told Reuters.
First Quantum has received a number of firm enquiries from
companies seeking to invest in the industrial park and the
government has made commitments to endorse the project, he said.
"The MFEZ is an important economic tool for North-Western
province and wider Zambia," Gladston said.
First Quantum had invested $5.7 billion in Zambia as of 2015
with $2.6 billion going into the Kansanshi Mine, $1 billion in
the Kansanshi Smelter and $2.1 billion in the Trident Project,
which includes the Sentinel and Enterprise mines, he said.
