LUSAKA Aug 2 Canada's First Quantum Minerals
will lay off around 1,480 workers at one of its Zambian
copper projects after a reduction in its power supply curbed
production, its local subsidiary said on Sunday.
"Regrettably a reduction of approximately 1,480 construction
jobs will be brought forward at the Trident Project within the
first weeks of August," Kalumbila Minerals Limited (KML) said in
a statement.
Zambian power utility Zesco Ltd is limiting supplies after
water levels at its hydro-electric plants dropped due to
drought.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)