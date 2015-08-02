LUSAKA Aug 2 Canada's First Quantum Minerals will lay off around 1,480 workers at one of its Zambian copper projects after a reduction in its power supply curbed production, its local subsidiary said on Sunday.

"Regrettably a reduction of approximately 1,480 construction jobs will be brought forward at the Trident Project within the first weeks of August," Kalumbila Minerals Limited (KML) said in a statement.

Zambian power utility Zesco Ltd is limiting supplies after water levels at its hydro-electric plants dropped due to drought.