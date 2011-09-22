* More than 700,000 users of FT Web-based app
By Jennifer Saba
Sept 22 More than 700,000 people use the
Financial Times' Web-based mobile application to access news
and other content, making it more popular than the version sold
in Apple's App Store.
The business newspaper, which is part of British publishing
group Pearson Plc (PSON.L), made a gamble in June when it
prepared to ditch the App Store with the introduction of its
Web-based app.
The FT was one of the first major publishers to reduce its
dependence on Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and go out with an HTML5-based
mobile application that can be read by any browser, thus
bypassing the App Store. [ID:nLDE7552D3]
FT.com Managing Director Rob Grimshaw told Reuters that the
new Web-based app was drawing more traffic than the version
that was sold through the App Store.
"People who are using the app are spending much more time
with the content," he said. "They are consuming about three
times as many pages through the app as they are through the
desktop in an average visit."
The FT's Web-based mobile app accounts for 15 percent of
FT.com subscriptions and 20 percent of total FT.com page views
from mobile users, Grimshaw said.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
Generally, publishers offer custom-made apps for Apple's
iPad or other tablet devices such as those run on Google Inc's
(GOOG.O) Android system.
Newspaper and magazine publishers in the United States in
and Europe have been at at odds with Apple over apps, citing
its strict policies. [ID:nL5E7KI0GF]
For instance, Apple takes a 30 percent cut of subscription
revenue from users who sign up for apps in the store.
More problematic is that Apple wants to control subscriber
data -- valuable demographic information used by magazines and
newspapers to sell advertising -- from people who sign up for
the app in the store.
The FT is one of a handful of newspapers that has been
successfully charging for digital content through a variety of
subscription packages.
For a while, Apple did not have a subscription system in
place so the FT was allowed to sell its app in the company's
store. Under that arrangement, the FT kept all the revenue and
retained full control of subscriber data.
This past summer, Apple made it clear that all
subscriptions to apps it hosts must go through its own store
after it launched its own subscription service for magazines,
newspapers, videos and music.
Many publishers have balked at Apple's terms.
The FT pulled its main iPad and iPhone app from Apple
store after both parties failed to reach an agreement after
months of negotiations. [ID:nL4E7JV238]
"App stores are actually quite strange environments,"
Grimshaw said. "They are cut off from most of the Web
ecosystem."
A simple message on the top of the FT's Web site has been
an effective marketing tool, he added.
"The world outside the App Store is not cold and desperate.
Discovery is no problem at all."
