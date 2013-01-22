LONDON Jan 22 The Financial Times (FT) plans to
cut a net total of around 25 jobs as part of a plan to
restructure the group to cut costs and focus primarily on its
digital services, its editor has said.
In an email sent to staff and seen by Reuters, Lionel Barber
said he would embark on a programme to "reshape the FT for the
digital age". He gave no detail on where jobs would go from the
FT's 600 total headcount.
"We need to ensure that we are serving a digital platform
first, and a newspaper second," Barber said in the email sent on
Monday. "This is a big cultural shift for the FT that is only
likely to be achieved with further structural change."
The famous pink-paged newspaper has been one of the most
successful titles in the move online, charging people to read
its news on a metered model that allows people to read a set
number of articles each month before having to pay a fee.
That approach has helped boost digital subscriptions, which
exceeded print circulation for the first time in the first half
of 2012.
"I am determined that we do everything we can to secure the
FT's future as a world class, financially sustainable news
organisation," Barber said.
"Our earlier decisions to raise prices, charge for content
and build a subscription business have proven to be bold and
wise.
"While many of our rivals have struggled to find a
profitable business model, and have therefore announced heavy
job losses, we have been industry pioneers. This is not the
moment to falter."
Barber said the proposed voluntary redundancy programme
would reduce costs by 1.6 million pounds ($2.5 million) in the
current year. He estimated it could result in a net headcount
reduction of about 25 people, or around 4 percent of the total,
after the introduction of 10 more digital jobs.
The group said it would consult with the National Union of
Journalists as to what steps it would take if it does not
achieve the right level of take-up for the planned scheme.
The restructuring of the paper follows months of speculation
as to whether parent Pearson Plc, the media and
education group, will sell the title as it increases its focus
on education and away from assets reliant on cyclical
advertising.
Pearson has denied the paper is up for sale.