LONDON, July 23 Japan's Nikkei has agreed to buy
the FT Group, publisher of the Financial Times newspaper, from
Britain's Pearson for 844 million pounds ($1.31
billion) in cash, the two companies said on Thursday.
The deal did not include the FT Group's 50 percent stake in
The Economist magazine. Pearson said the FT Group contributed
334 million pounds of sales and 24 million pounds of adjusted
operating income in 2014.
Nikkei describes itself as the largest independent business
media group in Asia.
($1 = 0.6425 pounds)
