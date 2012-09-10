* Wright could move commission to the right -expert
* Wright has degrees in law and economics
* FTC has big probe of search giant Google under way
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Law school professor and
economist Joshua Wright has been nominated to the Federal Trade
Commission, replacing Republican Thomas Rosch on the agency's
five-member commission, which enforces antitrust law and
consumer protection rules.
Wright was nominated on Monday to replace Rosch, a
Republican whose term ends this month. The job requires Senate
confirmation.
The FTC has a long list of big investigations in progress.
Most notably, it has a wide-ranging antitrust investigation into
Google over accusations that it manipulated search
results to favor its own products.
The agency is looking at two controversial mergers. One is
Universal Music Group's plan to buy EMI Music's labels for $1.9
billion, which critics say would give UMG too much power as the
music industry goes increasingly digital.
Another is the purchase of Dollar Thrifty by Hertz
Global Holdings Inc.
The commission is also fighting settlements between
brand-name drug companies and makers of generics, saying they
often lead to delays in bringing the cheaper generic drugs to
market. This issue is particularly important to FTC Chairman Jon
Leibowitz.
David Wales, a Republican and former acting director of the
FTC's bureau of competition, called Wright a subtle, smart
antitrust thinker.
"He certainly has written some things that have been
critical of more aggressive antitrust enforcement," said Wales.
Bert Foer, head of the American Antitrust Institute, said
Wright had a "reputation of being a very intelligent
conservative advocate of law and economics. His appointment to
replace Tom Rosch would represent a substantial move toward the
right end of the spectrum."
Wright is a professor at the George Mason University School
of Law. In addition to a law degree, he has a Ph.D in economics.