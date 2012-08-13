Aug 13 The Federal Trade Commission said makers
of branded drugs that settle patent challenges by promising not
to launch their own generic alternatives are using such
agreements to delay generic competition.
In a friends-of-the-court brief, the regulatory agency said
such patent settlements in which drug companies agree not to
launch their own authorized generic versions are a way of paying
a generic rival to delay their entry into the market.
The assessment came as a federal court in New Jersey that
oversees many lawsuits against drug companies weighs a private
antitrust challenge to such an agreement between Pfizer Inc's
Wyeth unit and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, the world's largest generic drug maker.
"Empirical evidence confirms what the pharmaceutical
industry has long understood: that a no-(authorized generic)
commitment provides a convenient method for branded drug firms
to pay generic patent challengers for agreeing to delay entry,"
the agency said in a so-called friend-of-the-court brief filed
on Friday.
A court should "carefully consider the economic realities of
no-AG commitments and their impact on consumers," it added.
The FTC weighed in on antitrust litigation brought in June
by CVS Caremark Corp and Rite Aid Corp accusing
Pfizer and Teva of conspiring to keep generic versions of the
popular antidepressant Effexor XR off store shelves.
Walgreen Co, Kroger Co, Safeway Inc,
Supervalu Inc and HEB Grocery Co made similar claims in
a lawsuit filed in the same court in December. [I D:nN1E7B01KN]
The judge presiding over the Effexor case had asked for
briefings to assess how the case was affected by a recent ruling
by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that payments by a
branded drugmaker to a potential generic rival can be "evidence
of an unreasonable restraint of trade" if they keep generic
drugs off the market.