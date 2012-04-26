(Adds details)

By Joe Menn

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 The Federal Trade Commission has hired outside counsel to run its antitrust investigation into Google Inc, the chairman of the commission said on Thursday.

The agency, which is conducting a probe into some of Google's business practices, has not yet decided whether to bring a case against the world's No. 1 search engine, FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said on Thursday.

He said the FTC had gone outside its staff for a lead attorney for the first time in years because of the importance of the case. Beth Wilkinson, of the firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, , will start on Monday, Leibowitz told a group of reporters during a trip to San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

(Reporting By Joe Menn; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)