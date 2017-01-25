UPDATE 2-Carrie Fisher's death caused by sleep apnea, other factors -coroner
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
WASHINGTON Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
In addition to Ohlhausen, the commission has two Democrats, outgoing Chairwoman Edith Ramirez who steps down in February and Democrat Terrell McSweeny. It has two vacancies.
The appointment was made by a White House order, the FTC said on its website.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.