WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Two federal agencies on
Wednesday took legal action against two different payday lending
operations, in both cases alleging that lenders took money from
unwitting consumers, as part of an ongoing crackdown on the
industry.
A federal court in Missouri issued a restraining order on an
online payday scheme that allegedly trapped consumers in
unauthorized loans and took money out of their bank accounts,
the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
Between 2012 and 2013, the lenders made unauthorized
deposits into consumers' bank accounts, in the guise of loans,
and then began to withdraw recurring finance charges that
exceeded the amount of the supposed loans, according to the FTC.
The group issued $28 million in supposed loans and extracted
$46.5 million from consumers' bank accounts, the agency said.
The case names as defendants 12 companies and two
individuals who are the owners. The lenders include iCWB
Services, Orion Services, Sand Point Capital and Basseterre
Capital.
Also on Wednesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
announced a lawsuit against online payday lender Hydra Group,
which allegedly was running a similar scam.
The company made $97 million in payday loans and collected
$115 million from consumers in return, the CFPB said.
"The utter disregard for the law shown by the Hydra Group
and the men controlling it is shocking, and we are taking
decisive action to prevent any more consumers from being
harmed," the bureau's director, Richard Cordray, said in
announcing the action.
The defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.
Regulators have been keeping a close eye on the payday loan
industry, in which borrowers take out small loans that usually
must be paid back when they receive their next
paycheck.
Consumer advocates say these high-interest loans can trap
primarily low-income borrowers in a cycle of mounting debt. They
are concerned in particular about online lenders, which they say
sometimes skirt state laws for payday loans.
In July the CFPB ordered payday lender ACE Cash Express to
pay $10 million to settle accusations that it had used unfair
debt collection practices such as threatening to sue borrowers
to pressure them into taking out new loans.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Leslie Adler)