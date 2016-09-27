(Adds details from decision, case citation, other FTC hospital
merger litigation, bylines)
By Diane Bartz and Jonathan Stempel
Sept 27 A federal appeals court on Tuesday
blocked the proposed merger of the two largest hospital systems
in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, area.
Reversing a lower court ruling, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals in Philadelphia ordered a preliminary injunction
against the combination of Penn State Hershey Medical Center and
PinnacleHealth System.
By a 3-0 vote, the appeals court said the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania were likely to
succeed on the merits of their claim that the merger would harm
competition, and could boost prices for patients.
Preliminary injunctions allow FTC judges to review proposed
mergers. Such mergers can become imperiled if the reviews become
prolonged.
Penn State Hershey is a 551-bed hospital in Hershey, while
PinnacleHealth has 646 beds in three hospitals, two in
Harrisburg and one in nearby Mechanicsburg.
The FTC sued in December to block the merger, which had been
approved by both systems' boards the prior March.
A lawyer for the hospital systems did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said in a brief interview: "I'm
delighted to hear about the win."
A spokesman for Pennsylvania Attorney General Bruce Beemer
said his office was pleased with the decision.
The FTC and the state contended that the merger would give
the combined system a 76 percent market share around Harrisburg,
the state capital.
Circuit Judge D. Michael Fisher said this and other data
showed the merger is "presumptively anticompetitive," even if it
led to cost savings that could be passed on to patients.
He also said the public's strong interest in effective
enforcement of antitrust laws justified an injunction.
"We see no reason why, if the merger makes economic sense
now, it would not be equally sensible to consummate the merger
following an FTC adjudication on the merits that finds the
merger lawful," Fisher wrote.
U.S. District Judge John Jones in Harrisburg refused to
issue a preliminary injunction on May 9. The appeals court
returned the case to him.
The FTC is awaiting a decision from the federal appeals
court in Chicago on the validity of a separate merger between
two suburban hospital systems there, Advocate Health Care and
NorthShore University HealthSystem.
The case is FTC et al v. Penn State Hershey Medical Center
et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-2365.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, D.C., and Jonathan
Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Trott and Jeffrey Benkoe)