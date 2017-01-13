BRIEF-Arctic Cat says they will become part of Textron's specialized vehicles business
* Says Arctic Cat will become part of Textron's specialized vehicles business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. Federal Trade Commission chairwoman Edith Ramirez will step down after more than three years as chairwoman and six at the agency, the FTC said on Friday.
Ramirez, who was on the Harvard Law Review with President Barack Obama and later worked for his campaign, steps down effective Feb. 10, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook