WASHINGTON Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on
Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to
fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the
agency said in a statement.
The company filed repeated and "unsupported filings" with
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2006 and 2012 in
order to slow approval of generic competitors to Vancocin, the
FTC said.
The Irish drug company Shire PLC completed its
purchase of ViroPharma in 2014.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)