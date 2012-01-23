BRIEF-Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Citigroup, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in bank of america corp
PARIS Jan 23 France Telecom recorded declining telecommunications traffic in some euro zone countries including Spain, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said on Monday.
"Some euro zone countries have seen lower traffic in recent weeks," Richard said on BFM Business radio. "It's a sign that conditions are very bad." (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in bank of america corp
* Luxoft holding, inc reports results for three and nine months ended december 31, 2016
* Paypal Holdings Inc - deal for approximate $304 million cad ($233 million usd) equity value