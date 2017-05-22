May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.

The company said Glen Tobias, who has been with FTI Consulting for more than eight years, will replace Carlyn Taylor as chief executive officer of the unit.

Taylor would remain with the company as the chairperson of FTI Capital Advisors, the company said in a statement.

FTI also said Asher Cohen, Peter Gray and James McLain have joined FTI Capital Advisors as managing directors.

Cohen joins FTI after 12 years with Houlihan Lokey Inc, while Gray joins from Gerald Metals.

McLain, who has 18 years of M&A and corporate finance experience, most recently served in Coker Capital Advisors, FTI said in a statement. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)