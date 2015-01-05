Jan 5 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed James Dimech DeBono a senior managing director in its economic and financial consulting segment.

DeBono, based in London, will focus on risk management and valuation of complex assets at FTI Consulting, the company said in a statement.

DeBono joins from Grant Thornton, where he was the head of complex asset valuation advisory services. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)