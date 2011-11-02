* Q3 EPS $0.70 vs est $0.61

* Q3 rev rises 20 pct (Follows alerts)

Nov 2 Business advisory FTI Consulting Inc posted third-quarter profit above analysts' expectations, helped by growth in its economic consulting business.

July-September net income rose to $29.4 million, or 70 cents per share, from $20.12 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $413.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per share, on revenue of $385.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at its economic consulting segment grew 61 percent to $95.7 million.

Shares of the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company closed at $38.45 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)