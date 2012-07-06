* To reduce about 3 pct of total workforce
* To take a charge of about $28 mln in Q2
(Adds details)
July 6 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc
will cut about 115 jobs, or 3 percent of its total
workforce, to save costs at a time when demand for some of its
practices remains week.
Performances in the company's technology, strategic
communications and forensic litigation consulting practices have
been hurt by tight credit, falling discretionary spending and
fewer capital markets deals.
The majority of the affected employees were employed in two
business segments most impacted by current economic conditions,
said FTI, without naming the segments.
The company will take a pre-tax income charge of about $28
million in the second quarter. It is expected to report a
pre-tax profit of $44.3 million for the quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FTI, which has made a name for itself as a go-to firm for
businesses in trouble, expects the jobs cuts, reduction of real
estate capacity and some other actions taken over the last 100
days to result in operational savings of about $14 million over
the rest of the year.
The company's shares closed at $29.13 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Krishna N. Das)