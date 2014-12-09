BRIEF-Brazil's Itau Unibanco announces changes to board
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
Dec 9 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc named Alex Deane UK head of public affairs, as part of six appointments to strengthen its public affairs practice in the country.
The company also appointed Patricia Hewitt and Philippa Roe senior advisers, Liam O'Keefe senior director and Alex Holroyd a director, all based in London.
FTI did not give details of the sixth appointment.
Hewitt has earlier served in UK former prime minister Tony Blair's cabinet in various roles. She is currently a director of EuroTunnel Group and chair of the UK India Business Council.
Roe, who is currently leader of Westminster City Council, has earlier worked as a director in Citigroup Inc.
O'Keefe joins from Accounting for International Development and Holroyd joins FTI's UK office from the Brussels office. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.