NEW YORK Oct 4 Boutique investment bank FT Partners said on Friday it hired former Goldman Sachs banker Jeff Haughton as managing director, based in San Francisco.

Haughton was most recently co-head of Goldman's global financial technology group and specialized in the financial services and technology sectors at the bank for nearly 15 years.

He has advised on such transactions as Visa Inc's $18 billion initial public offering, the $2 billion sale of CyberSource to Visa, and the $4.4 billion sale of CheckFree to Fiserv Inc.

FT Partners, which was founded in 2001, focuses exclusively on financial services and technology.