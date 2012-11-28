Nov 28 U.S. oilfield services company FTS International on Wednesday officially pulled its plan for an initial public offering as the market for its hydraulic fracturing services remains soft.

The entire oilfield sector has been weighed down by an influx of new U.S. pressure pumping equipment, which is used in hydraulic fracturing to extract oil and gas from shale rock.

"The company has determined not to pursue the sale of the securities covered by the registration statement," Greg Lanham, the company's new chief executive, wrote in a letter to the U.S. Securities and Commission.

The letter did not include a reason for the withdrawal, but the company formerly known as Frac Tech cited market weakness in June when it said it would postpone its IPO for the foreseeable future.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings holds about 40 percent of FTS, while Chesapeake Energy Corp owns a 30 percent stake.