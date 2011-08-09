LONDON Aug 9 Britain's FTSE 100 dropped below 5,000 for the first time since July 7, 2010 on Tuesday as the sharp sell-off in equity markets continued after the United States' loss of its top credit rating and with investors disappointed over policymakers' efforts to calm worries over growth and debt.

The UK blue chip index swung wildly in early deals, with an early rally from an opening fall swiftly reversed.

At 0745 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 116.34 points, or 2.3 percent at 4,952,61, extending its slide into an eighth successive session, having dropped over 13.5 percent in the past seven. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)