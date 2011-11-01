LONDON Nov 1 The FTSE Group is to hold a market consultation on raising the minimum free float requirements for UK incorporated companies in the FTSE UK Index Series.

"In respect of the UK Index Series, FTSE has received a number of requests to raise the minimum free float requirement for a company to 25 percent," the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

The current minimum is 15 percent, although the UK Listing Authority already requires firms seeking a premium listing to have a 25 percent free float.

The FTSE, which said the result of the consulation would be presented in December, also said it would also consult on whether exceptions should be granted. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Kirstin Ridley)