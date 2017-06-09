UPDATE 1-Russia's Rosneft works on new strategy, plans to hike dividends
* Rosneft to unbundle retail business, focus on petrochemicals
Summary:
** FTSE 100 futures up 0.8 pct, European futures little changed
** Sterling slumps over 2 pct, a boost to exporter-heavy FTSE 100
** UK stock winners and losers to be driven by currency
** Election result set to hit British banks - Bernstein
** UK utilities could see support as severe regulation less likely
** UBS Wealth Management sees another election "sooner rather than later" (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Berkshire hathaway announces agreement to invest in home capital
CARACAS, June 22 Venezuela's central bank is seeking to sell fixed-income securities to Japanese bank Nomura Holdings Inc as a way of raising cash amid an economic crisis, an opposition deputy and a finance industry source said on Thursday.