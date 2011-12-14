* Free float minimum to be raised to 25 pct in January
* Existing companies on indices have 24 months to comply
* Resources sector already in indices hit hardest by change
(Adds comments, detail, investor reaction throughout)
By Julie Crust and Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 14 FTSE Group is tightening
its entry rules to help protect minority investors and stop
companies with poor corporate governance from exploiting
loopholes to secure a spot on London's prestigious stock market.
Companies which want to be included in FTSE's UK indices --
including the bluechip FTSE 100 -- must ensure at least 25
percent of their shares are freely tradeable.
The resources sector will be hardest hit by the change and
four companies already in the FTSE 100 -- ENRC,
Fresnillo, Evraz and Essar Energy --
will be affected. FTSE 250 miner Ferrexpo will also
have to raise its free float.
The rules come into force on Jan. 1, 2012 for new companies
while firms which are already listed, including those on the
mid-cap FTSE 250 index and the FTSE All Share, have 24 months to
comply.
FTSE Group said companies affected by the change were
already "relatively close" to meeting the free float requirement
and it expected them to meet the new rule.
Investors -- many of whom had been pressing for tougher
rules -- greeted the move as a "step in the right direction"
which could help balance a bluechip index heavily weighted to
mining and oil and gas firms.
"I think it's probably a positive thing," said Richard
Hunter, head of equities at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.
"It also potentially means that you're going to get a better
spread sector-wise of companies that are entering the market
going forward."
KAZAKH BATTLES
Kazakh miner ENRC, whose boardroom battle earlier this year
prompted concerns over minority investor rights and debates over
the FTSE 100, has a free float of around 18.6 percent.
Its shares are currently controlled by three individual
founder shareholders, rival Kazakhmys and the Kazakh
government.
It will have to sell more than 520 million pounds ($808
million) worth of stock to meet the new rules -- a potential
boon for capital markets bankers -- but it declined to comment
on which of its major holders was likely to sell down.
"ENRC is fully committed to retaining its listing on the
FTSE and will take appropriate steps to comply with the updated
ground rules over the next 24 months," a spokesman said.
Essar said the two-year period provided a "considerable
amount of time to consider our options and decide the most
appropriate course of action". Fresnillo declined to comment.
Evraz, which joined the FTSE 100 earlier this month, is
already at 24.8 percent and has said it will raise that level to
meet listing requirements.
IMPROVED SAFEGUARDS
Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said the rules could
help create improved safeguards for minority investors.
"You can use News Corp as an example of a case in
point," he said. "The main bulk of the shares are either
non-voting or concentrated in the hands of a few individuals.
How do shareholders influence boardroom pay or anything like
that?"
A greater free float improves a stock's liquidity and
ensures a more diverse shareholder base, a particular issue for
some large, foreign-owned resources firms, where ownership tends
to be concentrated among two or three powerful individuals.
This ownership model is less common in Britain or the United
States.
The Association of British Insurers and the National
Association of Pension Funds (NAPF), whose members account for a
large proportion of investment in the UK stock market, have
complained that some of these firms offer poor safeguards for
minority investors, which include millions of Britons investing
their retirement savings in funds that track major indices.
NAPF Chief Executive Joanne Segars has called for the free
float to be raised in time to as much as 50 percent. That would
bring UK-based firms into line with requirements for companies
incorporated overseas eyeing a FTSE spot.
Firms incorporated outside of the UK are already subject to
a 50 percent free float threshold. However, most of the recently
foreign arrivals on the FTSE have incorporated in Britain so
come under the less stringent free-float requirements.
FTSE said it would take fresh soundings on whether to raise
the free float further and whether the exchange needed different
corporate governance standards.
The UK Listing Authority (UKLA) already requires firms
seeking a premium listing to have a 25 percent free float, but
has at times waived this rule -- usually for large firms where
it does not consider liquidity would be dented.
London has seen a number of Russian companies jostle for
premium listings in recent months, seeking increased liquidity
and a stronger acquisition currency. Precious metals miner
Polymetal and steelmaker Evraz became the first
Russian firms in the FTSE 100 last week.
Polymetal has a majority free float, though rival Polyus
Gold, seen obtaining a premium listing in the new year, was
expected to list with a smaller-than-required free float.
Glencore, one of the largest initial public offerings this
year, has a free float of 17 percent at the moment but the
percentage of tradeable stock will grow to over 50 percent next
May when lock-up provisions expire.
