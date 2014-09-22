LONDON, Sept 22 Index provider FTSE has cut
Argentina from its frontier equity index, citing the country's
stringent capital controls, while relegating Morocco from
emerging to frontier markets, the company said on Monday.
FTSE has more than $1 trillion benchmarked against its
indexes overall, with $51 billion of ETFs tracking its emerging
equity indexes. The changes, which will come into effect next
June, are part of its annual country classification review.
Argentinian President Cristina Fernandez introduced currency
and capital controls for Latin America's third-largest economy
in late 2011, shortly after starting her second term. Early this
year, the country slid into recession and Buenos Aires defaulted
on a sovereign bond in July.
FTSE said Argentina would be demoted to "unclassified market
status".
Buenos Aires peso-based equity index has risen 114 percent
so far this year while MSCI's dollar-denominated
Argentina index has returned 28 percent.
FTSE has also reclassified Morroco as a frontier market from
Secondary Emerging after liquidity continued to decline, it
said. FTSE divides emerging economies into advanced and
secondary markets on the basis of income and market
infrastructure.
Argentina, together with Morocco, is still classified as a
frontier market by rival index provider MSCI.
FTSE also said it had added both Latvia and Palestine to its
watch list for a possible move to its Frontier markets index.
Mongolia and Kazakhstan are the other countries already under
consideration for inclusion in FTSE's frontier index.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Hugh Lawson)