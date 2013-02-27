Feb 27 FTSE Group, part of London Stock Exchange Group, and Canada's TMX Group Ltd said they would combine their fixed income index businesses to form a joint venture.

FTSE will be the majority stakeholder in the joint venture owning a 75 percent stake in the entity.

TMX Group will receive C$112.2 million ($109.1 million), under the terms of the deal. The transaction is expected to slightly hurt TMX Group's earnings per share in 2013, the companies said in a statement.