BRIEF-Teyi Pharmaceutical Group unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy 15 pct tax preference
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Nov 4 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Ningbo Team Pharm Co for up to 570 million yuan (93.21 million US dollar) via cash and share issue
* Says sahres to resume trading on Nov 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oeYo4y; bit.ly/1vDKhDt
(1 US dollar = 6.1150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 20 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg