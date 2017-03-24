BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
TAIPEI, March 24 Fubon Financial Holding Co , parent of Taiwan's second-biggest life insurer, said on Friday it will raise its currency hedging positions due to massive foreign fund inflows to Asia, including Taiwan.
Fubon and other local rivals, which invest heavily in overseas markets, have been hit by the stronger Taiwan dollar , which has strengthened about 6 percent so far this year against the U.S. dollar.
Taiwan's central bank said after its quarterly rate meeting that large, frequent foreign fund flows into and out of Taiwan have affected local forex and financial markets. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.