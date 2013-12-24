BRIEF-Nurol REIT FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 151.1 mln lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 151.1 million lira ($41.63 million) versus loss of 105.6 million lira year ago
TAIPEI Dec 24 Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holding on Monday evening said its plan to acquire a majority stake in China's First Sino Bank has won approval from the Chinese regulator, making it the first banking merger across the Taiwan Strait.
Fubon announced last year it would purchase 80 percent of First Sino Bank for 6.45 billion yuan ($1.06 billion).
Fubon will also become the only Taiwanese bank with subsidiaries in both Hong Kong and China. ($1 = 6.0702 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
