TAIPEI Oct 21 Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holding said it plans to spend 116.2 million yuan ($18.10 million) to take its full entitlement in a rights issue by China's Xiamen Bank, in order to maintain its stake in the bank at 19.99 percent.

Fubon Financial said in statement late on Thursday that its Hong Kong subsidiary, which was taken private earlier this year, will subscribe to 42.88 million shares of Xiamen Bank.

Xiamen Bank plans to raise 581.30 million yuan through a right issue to boost its capital. ($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)