TAIPEI, March 30 Fubon Financial Holding
, the parent of Taiwan's second-biggest life insurer,
has set aside T$1.2 billion ($37 million) in provisions since
last August to cover potential losses from customer defaults on
a popular yuan derivative trading product, the company said on
Wednesday.
Its banking arm, Taipei Fubon Bank, is one of a number of
Taiwan banks that face losses from defaults on a product
investors once saw as a sure bet, but which has suffered from a
recent slide in China's currency.
The banking industry's combined losses could run to hundreds
of millions, or even billions, of U.S. dollars, analysts have
estimated.
"Since the yuan's unexpected slides in August, we have
realized RMB can have big volatility," president Jerry Harn of
Taipei Fubon Bank told an investor conference, referring to
China's currency. "We've done some stress tests internally...
We're making evaluations every month."
The product, known as target redemption forward (TRF)
contracts, became popular with small corporate customers after
it was introduced in 2013. It pays the holder a monthly income
so long as the yuan remains above a trigger price against the
dollar, but if the yuan falls, the investor has to pay out.
Bigger rival Cathay Financial Holdings said
recently it had set aside T$1.4 billion in such
provisions.
